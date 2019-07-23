Strike in Rowangchhari over AL leader murder
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 11:05 AM BdST
A half-day strike is being observed in Bandarban’s Rowangchhari Upazila in protest against the murder of local Awami League leader Mong Mong Thai Marma.
No bus has left Bandarban since morning while ticket counters also remain closed.
Shops have not yet opened in the market even though there has not been any disturbance anywhere.
“People are spontaneously observing the strike. New programmes will be announced from the protest rally after the strike,” said Upazila Awami League President Chahlmang Marma.
District Awami League President Md Islam Baby has held Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity or PCJSS responsible for the murder.
However, the local political party has denied the allegation.
