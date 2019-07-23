Home > Bangladesh

Strike in Rowangchhari over AL leader murder

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jul 2019 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 11:05 AM BdST

A half-day strike is being observed in Bandarban’s Rowangchhari Upazila in protest against the murder of local Awami League leader Mong Mong Thai Marma. 

No bus has left Bandarban since morning while ticket counters also remain closed.

Shops have not yet opened in the market even though there has not been any disturbance anywhere.  

“Law enforcement personnel are staying alert at Upazila Sadar. No unpleasant incidents have happened yet,” said Rowangchhari OC Shariful Islam.

“People are spontaneously observing the strike. New programmes will be announced from the protest rally after the strike,” said Upazila Awami League President Chahlmang Marma.

Mong Mong Thai, 45, president of the ruling party's Taracha Union unit in the Upazila, came under attack on Monday afternoon while returning home after attending the party’s preparation meeting ahead of a conference in the Upazila.

District Awami League President Md Islam Baby has held Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity or PCJSS responsible for the murder.

However, the local political party has denied the allegation.

“PCJSS does not have any involvement with the incident. We also demand that the criminals be punished under the law,” said Aung Sing Mong Marma, president of the PCJSS unit in Rowangchhari.

