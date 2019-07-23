Petition to High Court seeks Tk 100m in compensation for traffic sergeant’s death

Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam are scheduled to hear the petition on Sunday, submitted by lawyer Faizullah Fayez on behalf of Kibria’s father Eunus Ali Sikder on Tuesday.

Kibria, a native from Patuakhali, joined Bangladesh police in 2015. He was serving as a traffic sergeant under the Barishal Metropolitan Police.

On Jul 15, Kibria signalled a covered van owned by Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Ltd to stop in front of Barishal University, but it ignored the signal. The officer then chased the van. The vehicle ran over him and fled the scene, according to police.

On Jul 16, a seriously injured Kibria was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He died while he was on life support. Later, a murder case was filed.

Jalil Mia, the driver of the covered van, was arrested after a murder case was filed. The writ petition sought a rule on why a legal action should not be taken against those involved in the incident and a directive will not be made for compensating the victim.

The petition also sought an order on strictly following the traffic rules for controlling reckless driving for the safety and security of the citizens of the country.

In a rule, the court ordered the authorities to bear the expenses of Kibria’s family during the pending of the rule.

The home, road transport and communications secretaries, the inspector general of police, the Barishal police commissioner, the additional police commissioner of Barishal traffic, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul and the managing director of Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles are the respondents to the rule.