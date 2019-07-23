Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 11:50 PM BdST
Police have arrested ‘Hridoy’, the main suspect in the lynching of a woman in Dhaka’s Badda amid rumours of child abduction.
The law enforcers arrested Hridoy in Narayanganj, Abdul Baten, an additional commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.
Hridoy worked as a vegetable seller near the North Badda Government Primary School, where the woman was beaten to death by a mob on Saturday, locals said.
The woman, Taslima Begum Renu, a 42-year-old mother of two, went to the school to inquire about admission.
Guardians took her to the headmaster’s room for questioning on suspicion that she was an abductor.
Angry locals, who gathered outside on hearing that “a child abductor has been caught”, later snatched her away and lynched her. Police responded immediately but the woman died before they arrived.
Police started grilling three other suspects - Bachhu Mia, 28, ‘Bappy’, 21, and ‘Shaheen’, 31- in custody on Monday.
Police have also arrested two other residents of the area – Abul Kalam Azad, 50, and Kamal Hossain, 40.
Renu is among at least six people killed recently after a rumour that “child abductors are on the prowl to collect heads and blood for construction of Padma Bridge” spread on social media, especially Facebook.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told the media earlier on Tuesday that the law enforcers arrested 81 people over dozens of mob-beating incidents across Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DOM-INNO fined for Aedes mosquito larvae in under-construction building
- Petition to High Court seeks Tk 100m in compensation for traffic sergeant’s death
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Advance train ticket sale from July 29 for holidaymakers
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Two killed in alleged gunfight in Sundarbans
- Strike in Rowangchhari over AL leader murder
- Bangladesh freedom fighter descendants to get 2,000 scholarships from India
- Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor
- India says Modi never asked for Trump to mediate over Kashmir
- French submarine that vanished in 1968 is found in the Mediterranean