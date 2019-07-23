Home > Bangladesh

Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jul 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 11:50 PM BdST

Police have arrested ‘Hridoy’, the main suspect in the lynching of a woman in Dhaka’s Badda amid rumours of child abduction.

The law enforcers arrested Hridoy in Narayanganj, Abdul Baten, an additional commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.

Hridoy worked as a vegetable seller near the North Badda Government Primary School, where the woman was beaten to death by a mob on Saturday, locals said.

The woman, Taslima Begum Renu, a 42-year-old mother of two, went to the school to inquire about admission.

Guardians took her to the headmaster’s room for questioning on suspicion that she was an abductor.

Angry locals, who gathered outside on hearing that “a child abductor has been caught”, later snatched her away and lynched her. Police responded immediately but the woman died before they arrived.

Police started grilling three other suspects - Bachhu Mia, 28, ‘Bappy’, 21, and ‘Shaheen’, 31- in custody on Monday.

Police have also arrested two other residents of the area – Abul Kalam Azad, 50, and Kamal Hossain, 40.

Renu is among at least six people killed recently after a rumour that “child abductors are on the prowl to collect heads and blood for construction of Padma Bridge” spread on social media, especially Facebook.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told the media earlier on Tuesday that the law enforcers arrested 81 people over dozens of mob-beating incidents across Bangladesh.  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Petition seeks Tk 100m for traffic sergeant’s death

FILE PHOTO: Plastic bags of fentanyl are displayed on a table at the US Customs and Border Protection area at the International Mail Facility at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, US Nov 29, 2017. REUTERS

Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag

Two die in Sundarbans ‘gunfight’

Half-day strike called in Rowangchhari

ACC official Enamul Basir arrested

FF descendants to get India scholarships

Indian envoy in Police Academy

Rishan Forazi confesses to Refat murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.