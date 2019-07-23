DOM-INNO fined for Aedes mosquito larvae in under-construction building
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 09:50 PM BdST
Dhaka South City Corporation has fined DOM-INNO Tk 100,000 for presence of Aedes mosquito larvae in two construction sites of the real estate firm.
The city authorities are conducting drives to control mosquitos amid an outbreak of dengue fever.
Along with DOM-INNO, DSCC also fined constructors of nine other buildings a total of Tk 90,000 on Tuesday.
Executive magistrates conducted the drives on 68 under-construction buildings throughout the day.
The two buildings of DOM-INNO were among 12 inspected by the DSCC magistrates at Shantinagar.
Sanitary and mosquito experts proved the presence of Aedes larvae in the DOM-INNO sites, Executive Magistrate AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com.
Besides the fines, the magistrate said, he asked the constructors to remove the water where the mosquitos were breeding. Insecticide was also sprayed to kill the larvae, he said.
“We want to alert all others through these fines,” Irfan said.
Executive Magistrate Md Mizanur Rahman said he inspected 18 under-construction buildings on Central Road and fined constructors of four of these Tk 60,000.
Constructors of five buildings on Kazi Alauddin Road were fined Tk 5,000. Executive Magistrate Udayan Dewan conducted the drive there.
Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, during a visit to the Shishu Hospital on Monday, said owners and constructors will face action if Aedes larvae are found in under-construction buildings, where, he said, the bearer of diseases like dengue and chikungunya breed most.
DSCC said it has destroyed mosquito breeding grounds at 1,400 buildings until July 23.
Dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti, breeds in clean water mostly in and around the houses.
Household flower vase, buckets, tyre, and tubes where water remains stored are the perfect place for the breeding of the dengue mosquito.
The health department has recorded more than 5,500 dengue cases in July, the highest number for a month in the history of this mosquito-borne viral disease in Bangladesh.
This year it took an appalling turn with the change of signs and symptoms of the inflicted person. Doctors suggest not to neglect fever even after the recovery.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Petition to High Court seeks Tk 100m in compensation for traffic sergeant’s death
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Advance train ticket sale from July 29 for holidaymakers
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Two killed in alleged gunfight in Sundarbans
- Strike in Rowangchhari over AL leader murder
- Bangladesh freedom fighter descendants to get 2,000 scholarships from India
- Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Rishan Forazi confesses to role in murder of Barguna youth Refat
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- Rishan Forazi confesses to role in murder of Barguna youth Refat
- Indian high commissioner visits Bangladesh Police Academy, meets Rajshahi mayor