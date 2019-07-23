DOM-INNO fined for Aedes mosquito larvae in under-construction building

The city authorities are conducting drives to control mosquitos amid an outbreak of dengue fever.

Along with DOM-INNO, DSCC also fined constructors of nine other buildings a total of Tk 90,000 on Tuesday.

Executive magistrates conducted the drives on 68 under-construction buildings throughout the day.

The two buildings of DOM-INNO were among 12 inspected by the DSCC magistrates at Shantinagar.

Sanitary and mosquito experts proved the presence of Aedes larvae in the DOM-INNO sites, Executive Magistrate AH Irfan Uddin Ahmed told bdnews24.com.

Besides the fines, the magistrate said, he asked the constructors to remove the water where the mosquitos were breeding. Insecticide was also sprayed to kill the larvae, he said.

“We want to alert all others through these fines,” Irfan said.

Executive Magistrate Md Mizanur Rahman said he inspected 18 under-construction buildings on Central Road and fined constructors of four of these Tk 60,000.

Constructors of five buildings on Kazi Alauddin Road were fined Tk 5,000. Executive Magistrate Udayan Dewan conducted the drive there.

Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, during a visit to the Shishu Hospital on Monday, said owners and constructors will face action if Aedes larvae are found in under-construction buildings, where, he said, the bearer of diseases like dengue and chikungunya breed most.

DSCC said it has destroyed mosquito breeding grounds at 1,400 buildings until July 23.

Dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti, breeds in clean water mostly in and around the houses.

Household flower vase, buckets, tyre, and tubes where water remains stored are the perfect place for the breeding of the dengue mosquito.

The health department has recorded more than 5,500 dengue cases in July, the highest number for a month in the history of this mosquito-borne viral disease in Bangladesh.

This year it took an appalling turn with the change of signs and symptoms of the inflicted person. Doctors suggest not to neglect fever even after the recovery.