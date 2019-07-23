Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail 

Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order in a bribery case on Tuesday.



A probe team of the Anti-Corruption Commission detained Basir from Dhaka's Darus Salam on Monday night, a day after the court passed an order to show suspended DIG Mizanur Rahman as arrested in the Tk 4 million bribery case filed against the two by the anti-graft body.

Mizanur is currently in jail over another graft case.

Mizanur, in a television interview, claimed that Basir took the money in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.

Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.

Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.

Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by their respective institutions and a three-strong panel was formed to probe the bribery allegations.