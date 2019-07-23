Advance train ticket sale from July 29 for holidaymakers
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 01:39 PM BdST
Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers will go on sale on July 29.
The tickets for Aug 7 journeys will be sold on that day, said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan during a briefing on Eid tickets in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The sale will continue until August 2. The Eid is expected to fall on Aug 12.
More to follow
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
