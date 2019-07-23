Home > Bangladesh

Advance train ticket sale from July 29 for holidaymakers

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jul 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 01:39 PM BdST

Advance train tickets for Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers will go on sale on July 29. 

The tickets for Aug 7 journeys will be sold on that day, said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan during a briefing on Eid tickets in Dhaka on Tuesday.
 
The sale will continue until August 2. The Eid is expected to fall on Aug 12.
 
More to follow

