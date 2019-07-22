Two more dead, 22 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh

The deaths took place on Sunday after lynching at Savar and Keraniganj in Dhaka earlier.

On Saturday, three people were killed by mobs.

An unidentified man in his mid-30s, who was beaten by a mob in Keraniganj last Thursday, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday night, Keraniganj Model police Station OC Shaker Mohammad Jubayer told bdnews24.com.

Another unidentified woman in her late 20s was assaulted by a mob in Savar on Saturday and he died at the DMCH on Sunday, according to Savar Model Police Station OC AFM Sayed.

Police rescued six fishermen after locals in Naogaon beat them up when they were allegedly fleeing with sacks full of fishes stolen from the owner of a pond, Manda Police Station OC Mozaffar Hossain told bdnews24.com.

“It’s a misunderstanding. The locals beat them up on suspicion that they are child abductors,” he said.

In Rajshahi City, angry locals beat up three people who were distributing chips among children as part of an advertising campaign of Rajshahi Agro Foods and Beverage.

The mob also vandalised their car, Motihar Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman said.

Later at the police station, a mobile court fined the mob beating victims Tk 50,000 for selling chips without BSTI approval.