Two more dead, 22 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 01:14 AM BdST
At least two people have lost their lives and 22 others injured as suspicion of child abduction following rumours continue to incite angry mobs across Bangladesh.
The deaths took place on Sunday after lynching at Savar and Keraniganj in Dhaka earlier.
On Saturday, three people were killed by mobs.
An unidentified man in his mid-30s, who was beaten by a mob in Keraniganj last Thursday, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday night, Keraniganj Model police Station OC Shaker Mohammad Jubayer told bdnews24.com.
Another unidentified woman in her late 20s was assaulted by a mob in Savar on Saturday and he died at the DMCH on Sunday, according to Savar Model Police Station OC AFM Sayed.
Police rescued six fishermen after locals in Naogaon beat them up when they were allegedly fleeing with sacks full of fishes stolen from the owner of a pond, Manda Police Station OC Mozaffar Hossain told bdnews24.com.
“It’s a misunderstanding. The locals beat them up on suspicion that they are child abductors,” he said.
In Rajshahi City, angry locals beat up three people who were distributing chips among children as part of an advertising campaign of Rajshahi Agro Foods and Beverage.
The mob also vandalised their car, Motihar Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman said.
Later at the police station, a mobile court fined the mob beating victims Tk 50,000 for selling chips without BSTI approval.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three detained, key suspect identified over lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Two more dead, 19 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Hasina asks Bangladeshi diplomats in Europe to focus on economic diplomacy
- Line cut during railway eviction drive disrupts power supply to parts of Dhaka airport
- Seven former MDs of mining company among 23 to be charged over Tk 2.43bn coal scam
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- HC orders Green Line to pay 1st instalment of compensation to Russel within a week
- Two sedition cases filed against Priya Saha over divisive White House remarks
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Britain calls ship seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Drugs the common thread in Barguna daylight murder
- Jatiya Party denounces Priya Saha’s White House remarks
- Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader