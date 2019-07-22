Three detained, key suspect identified over lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 12:33 AM BdST
Police have detained three people on suspicion that they were among a mob that lynched a woman in Dhaka’s Badda.
They caught the trio on Sunday night, Badda Police Station Inspector Abdur Razzak said.
He did not disclose the names of the suspects citing ongoing investigations.
All here live next to a government primary school outside which the lynching of Taslima Begum Renu took place on Saturday, according to Razzak.
Police also identified one ‘Hridoy’ as the key suspect and launched a manhunt for him, he said.
Renu, the 42-year-old mother of two from Mohakhali in the capital, is among three people beaten and killed by separate mobs in Bangladesh on Saturday.
Guardians took her to the headmaster’s room for questioning on suspicion that she was an abductor when she had gone to the school at North Badda.
Angry locals, who gathered outside on hearing that “a child abductor has been caught”, later snatched her away and lynched her, according to Inspector Razzak.
Police responded immediately but the woman died before they arrived, according to the inspector.
The body was taken to her ancestral home in Laxmipur for burial on Sunday after post-mortem examination, her relative Nasir Uddin Tito told bdnews24.com.
He started a case over the death of Renu accusing 400 to 500 unidentified people.
The fatal mob beatings of child abduction suspects prompted the law enforcers to warn the people not to take the law into their own hands.
In a warning issued on Saturday, police reminded
the people that killing someone suspected to be an abductor in mob beating is a
crime.
Badda Police Station Sub-Inspector Sohrab Hossain said those spreading rumours that “child abductors are on the prowl to collect heads and blood for construction of Padma Bridge” will also face legal action.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three detained, key suspect identified over lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Two more dead, 19 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Hasina asks Bangladeshi diplomats in Europe to focus on economic diplomacy
- Line cut during railway eviction drive disrupts power supply to parts of Dhaka airport
- Seven former MDs of mining company among 23 to be charged over Tk 2.43bn coal scam
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- HC orders Green Line to pay 1st instalment of compensation to Russel within a week
- Two sedition cases filed against Priya Saha over divisive White House remarks
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Britain calls ship seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Drugs the common thread in Barguna daylight murder
- Jatiya Party denounces Priya Saha’s White House remarks
- Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader