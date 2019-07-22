Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court passed the order on Monday.

The suspects -- Bachhu Mia, 28, Bappy, 21, and Shaheen, 31, -- were remanded. And another suspect Zafar gave a confessional statement to the court, according to Rafiqul Islam, chief of Badda Police Station.

Police detained them on Sunday night on suspicion that they were part of the mob that lynched 42-year old Taslima Begum Renu. Police also identified one ‘Hridoy’ as the key suspect and launched a manhunt for him.

Renu, the mother of two from Mohakhali in the capital, is among three people beaten and killed by separate mobs in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Guardians took her to the headmaster’s room of a government primary school for questioning on suspicion that she was an abductor when she had gone to the school at North Badda.

Angry locals, who gathered outside on hearing that “a child abductor has been caught”, later snatched her away and lynched her. Police responded immediately but the woman died before they arrived.

The body was taken to her ancestral home in Laxmipur for burial on Sunday after post-mortem examination, her relative Nasir Uddin Tito told bdnews24.com.

He started a case over the death of Renu accusing 400 to 500 unidentified people.

The fatal mob beatings of child abduction suspects prompted the law enforcers to warn the people not to take the law into their own hands.

In a warning issued on Saturday, police reminded the people that killing someone suspected to be an abductor in mob beating is a crime.