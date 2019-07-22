Govt probes find 34 engineers involved in Tk 622 million Rooppur power plant graft
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 04:47 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 04:47 AM BdST
The government has found that 34 engineers were involved in the Tk 622 million alleged corruption in the purchase of home appliances and furniture for Rooppur Power Plant Project buildings.
The reports of housing and public works ministry investigation committees submitted last week were presented in the High Court on Sunday.
The bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Shohrowardi had ordered the investigation following a writ petition seeking judicial investigation into reports on the alleged irregularities in the project.
Even each pillow, the reports claimed, was bought for Tk 5,957, and its carrying cost from the shop to the building put at Tk 760.
Sayedul Haque Sumon, the lawyer for the writ petitioner, and Attorney General Mahbubey Alam were present when the investigation reports were presented to the court.
The reports made different recommendations to stop such corruption. The attorney general could not give any update on measures taken after the allegations had surfaced.
The court set Oct 20 for next hearing when he sought more time.
