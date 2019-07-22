Home > Bangladesh

Gas stations to remain open 24 hours for 10 days to ease Eid travel

  Senior Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 12:41 PM BdST

Gas stations across the country will remain open for 24 hours for 10 days to facilitate people’s homebound journey to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha, which may fall on Aug 12.

“The movement of heavy vehicles will remain suspended for three days before and after the Eid. But vehicles carrying perishable goods, garments and medicines will operate as usual,” said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at a news briefing on Monday.

The gas stations will remain operate nonstop for seven days before and three days after the Eid.

 

More to follow

