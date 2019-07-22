Car plunges into river at Savar
Senior Correspondent and Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 02:51 AM BdST
A car has plunged into a branch of the Turag river at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka.
The car met the accident near Salehpur Bridge after crossing Aminbazar on Sunday night, according to police and Fire Service and Civil Defence.
An official at fire service control room said divers had launched a rescue operation.
Aminbazar Police Camp Sub-Inspector Jamal Hossain said no-one could confirm whether there was any passenger besides the driver on the car.
Jasim uddin Joy, a witness, said he saw the yellow car fall into the river when a bus was overtaking it.
Joy said he called national emergency helpline 999 immediately after the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three detained, key suspect identified over lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Two more dead, 19 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Hasina asks Bangladeshi diplomats in Europe to focus on economic diplomacy
- Line cut during railway eviction drive disrupts power supply to parts of Dhaka airport
- Seven former MDs of mining company among 23 to be charged over Tk 2.43bn coal scam
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- HC orders Green Line to pay 1st instalment of compensation to Russel within a week
- Two sedition cases filed against Priya Saha over divisive White House remarks
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Britain calls ship seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- Drugs the common thread in Barguna daylight murder
- Jatiya Party denounces Priya Saha’s White House remarks
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Court rejects bail plea of slain Barguna youth Refat’s wife Minny