Car plunges into river at Savar

  Senior Correspondent and Savar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2019 02:51 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 02:51 AM BdST

A car has plunged into a branch of the Turag river at Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The car met the accident near Salehpur Bridge after crossing Aminbazar on Sunday night, according to police and Fire Service and Civil Defence.

An official at fire service control room said divers had launched a rescue operation.

Aminbazar Police Camp Sub-Inspector Jamal Hossain said no-one could confirm whether there was any passenger besides the driver on the car.

Jasim uddin Joy, a witness, said he saw the yellow car fall into the river when a bus was overtaking it.

Joy said he called national emergency helpline 999 immediately after the incident.

