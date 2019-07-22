Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2019 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 09:45 PM BdST

The Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has expelled Priya Saha for breach of organisational discipline in the wake of her contentious claims to US President Donald Trump about the oppression of minorities in Bangladesh.

The decision came after an emergency meeting of the organisation’s standing committee on Monday.

“We decided to temporarily expel one of our organising secretaries, Priya Saha and relieve her of all her organisational duties,” said Rana Dasgupta, the head of the council of minorities.

The decision will take effect immediately, he added.

Saha attended a meeting on religious freedom at the White House in Washington DC on Jul 17.

After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi national, Saha was seen urging Trump to help the religious minorities living in Bangladesh. She claimed that 37 million people of minority groups have “disappeared” from Bangladesh.

A video of her interaction with Trump caused an uproar on social media. The government condemned her statement for damaging the image of the country with the 'fictitious and unfounded' allegations of repression. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said she would be questioned on her statement upon her return to the country while Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said her comments amounted to sedition. 

Quader later softened his stance on Saha and said she would be allowed an opportunity to explain herself before any legal action was initiated against her. 

Rana said the minority council will explain its decision on Saha and address other relevant matters at a media briefing on Wednesday.

