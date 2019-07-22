Agitated students lock DU gates for second day in protest against its affiliations with 7 colleges
Dhaka Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2019 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 01:26 PM BdST
The Dhaka University student protesters have continued to boycott their classes and tests as they demand that the university cancels its affiliations with seven government colleges.
They locked the main gates of Dhaka University’s academic and administrative buildings for the second straight day on Monday.
"The protesters have put super glue on the old locks of the university. Extra locks have also been installed. We can’t break the locks without the permission of the administration," a university staff told bdnews24.com around 10am.
In February 2017, the government affiliated Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Mohila College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College with Dhaka University.
The students of seven colleges had previously staged several protests over a five-point demand in April and later suspended them after the vice chancellor of the university had pledged to resolve the issues.
The academic and administrative activities slowed down, after the seven colleges were affiliated to the DU, according to the university students. The institution has been caught in delayed sessions due to irregular classes and delays in test results, they said.
The agitated students also demanded providing separate certificates to them, mentioning the names of colleges with separate colour and design before removing the institutions from the affiliation list.
