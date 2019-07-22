ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case

A probe team of the commission led by Sheikh Md Fanafilya apprehended Basir from Dhaka's Darus Salam on Monday night, said ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.



Basir has been taken to the Ramna Police Station, he added.



It came after a Dhaka court on Sunday passed an order to show the disgraced police official as arrested in the Tk 4 million bribery case filed against the two by the graft-busters.



Mizanur is currently in jail over another graft case.

Mizanur in a television interview, claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.

Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.

Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.

Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.

Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by their respective institutions and a three-strong panel led by Fanafilya was formed to probe the bribery allegations.