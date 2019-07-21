Two sedition cases filed against Priya Saha over divisive White House remarks
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2019 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 03:24 PM BdST
Two sedition cases have been filed against Priya Saha in a Dhaka court after her highly-contentious remarks to Donald Trump about persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.
Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syedul Haque Suman and Dhaka Bar Association’s executive council member Advocate Ibrahim Khalil filed the cases with the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Sunday morning.
Magistrate Ziaul Hasan will hear Suman’s case while Khalil’s case will be conducted in Magistrate Abu Sufiyan Md Noman’s court.
Arrest warrants have also been sought against Priya Saha in these cases filed under Section 124 (Ka) of the penal code.
Saha, an organising secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, attended a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on Jul 17. After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi, she was seen telling Trump, among other things, that 37 million people of minority groups have disappeared from Bangladesh.
Refuting her remarks, the foreign ministry said, Bangladesh is a “beacon” of religious freedom and communal harmony, where people of all faiths have been living in peace for ages.
“As a Bangladeshi national, she has made false, purposeful and treasonous remarks. We must take measures against her and are in the process of doing so," said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that there is a reason and motive behind her allegations which need to be properly scrutinised.
"We will certainly ask her (about the remarks) when she returns," said the minister.
An association of minorities in Bangladesh has refused to take responsibilities for Priya Saha’s allegations.
