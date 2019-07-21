Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2019 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 10:56 PM BdST
Police have secured video footages of the mob lynching of a woman in Dhaka’s Badda amid rumours about child abduction.
“We will hunt the culprits down after identifying them from the videos,” Badda Police Station Sub-Inspector Sohrab Hossain told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
Those spreading rumours that “child abductors are on the prowl to collect heads and blood for construction of Padma Bridge” will also face legal action, Sohrab said.
The Badda victim, Taslima Begum Renu, the 42-year-old mother of two from Mohakhali in the capital, is among three people beaten and killed by separate mobs in Bangladesh on Saturday.
Guardians took her to the headmaster’s room for questioning on suspicion that she was an abductor when she had gone to a government primary school at North Badda.
Angry locals, who gathered outside on hearing that “a child abductor has been caught”, later snatched her away and lynched her, according to Inspector Abdur Razzak.
Police responded immediately but the woman died before they arrived, according to the inspector.
The body was taken to her ancestral home in Laxmipur for burial on Sunday, her relative Nasir Uddin Tito told bdnews24.com.
He started a case over the death of Renu accusing 400 to 500 unidentified people.
The fatal mob beatings of child abduction suspects prompted the law enforcers to warn the people not to take the law into their own hands.
In a warning issued on Saturday, police reminded the people that killing someone suspected to be a abductor in mob beating is a crime.
