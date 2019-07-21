No legal action until Priya Saha explains White House remarks, says Quader
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2019 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 02:25 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to refrain from taking legal action against Priya Saha until she explains her remarks to US President Donald Trump about the alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, said Awami League Obaidul Quader.
He announced the development after a seminar on the Dhaka Metrorail project in the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.
Responding to a reporter’s question on the controversial minority association leader, Quader said, “Her remarks have had a divisive effect. It’s a very sensitive issue. But I think she should also be given an opportunity to explain why she made such a statement to the American president.”
Referring to the prime minister’s instructions on the matter, Quader added, “Our leader the prime minister sent me a message last night, advising against taking any decision in haste. Priya Saha should issue a public statement over her remarks.”
“She should explain what was actually said and meant in the public statement. She should also be given the chance to defend herself. The prime minister has ordered against filing any case or pursuing legal action before that.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- RAB official accused of abduction to avenge father’s death
- Priya Saha will face consequences over for false allegations, says Quader
- Floods disrupt Sherpur-Jamalpur road links
- Bailed drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind false allegations: Home Minister
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Two killed as truck plunges into ditch in Faridpur
- Bangladesh highlights religious pluralism in Washington, proposes to host regional meet
Most Read
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- Britain calls ship seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture
- RAB official accused of abduction to avenge father’s death
- Rise in dengue cases in Dhaka is alarming: WHO
- Ahmadinejad leads push in Iran to sit down with Trump to mend fences
- Washington doesn’t restrict participants’ freedom to express views at US-sponsored event: Embassy