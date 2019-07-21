No legal action until Priya Saha explains White House remarks, says Quader

He announced the development after a seminar on the Dhaka Metrorail project in the capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Sunday.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the controversial minority association leader, Quader said, “Her remarks have had a divisive effect. It’s a very sensitive issue. But I think she should also be given an opportunity to explain why she made such a statement to the American president.”

Referring to the prime minister’s instructions on the matter, Quader added, “Our leader the prime minister sent me a message last night, advising against taking any decision in haste. Priya Saha should issue a public statement over her remarks.”

“She should explain what was actually said and meant in the public statement. She should also be given the chance to defend herself. The prime minister has ordered against filing any case or pursuing legal action before that.”