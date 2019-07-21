Jatiya Party denounces Priya Saha’s White House remarks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2019 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 12:19 PM BdST
Jatiya Party, the official opposition in parliament, has said that it ‘does not agree’ with the controversial remarks made by Priya Saha to US president Donald Trump about the alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.
Priya Saha’s statement has ‘damaged’ the country’s global image, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.
She should have ‘thought out’ the matter before making such ‘serious allegations’, said Quader, urging everyone to practice awareness so that the traditional communal harmony in Bangladesh stays intact.
Saha, an organising secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, attended a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on Jul 17. After identifying herself as a Bangladeshi, she was seen telling Trump, among other things, that 37 million people of minority groups have disappeared from Bangladesh.
Refuting her remarks, the foreign ministry said, Bangladesh is a “beacon” of religious freedom and communal harmony, where people of all faiths have been living in peace for ages.
“As a Bangladeshi national, she has made false, purposeful and treasonous remarks. We must take measures against her and are in the process of doing so," said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that there is a reason and motive behind her allegations which need to be properly scrutinised.
"We will certainly ask her (about the remarks) when she returns," said the minister.
An association of minorities in Bangladesh has refused to take responsibilities for Priya Saha’s allegations.
“What she said there is her personal comment, not the organisation’s statement or decisions,” said Rana Dasgupta, the head of the council of minorities.
