HC orders Green Line to pay 1st instalment of compensation to Russel within a week
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2019 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 04:56 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered Green Line Paribahan to pay the first instalment of the compensation consisting of Tk 500,000 to Russell Sarker, who lost his leg after being hit by a company bus.
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order on Sunday following a petition by Green Line’s newly-appointed lawyer Advocate Shah Monjurul Haque.
He had sought an additional week to pay the first instalment. The authorities of Green Line Paribahan have only paid Tk 500,000 of the Tk 5 million in compensations fixed by the High Court.
The court subsequently ordered Green Line to pay the outstanding Tk 4.5 million in nine instalments of Tk 500,000 each within the 15th day of every month. But the company has so far failed to comply with the order.
On Green Line’s failure to compensate Russell, its lawyer Advocate Md Ozi Ullah withdrew himself as its legal representative on July 16.
Russell, a former car driver, was seriously injured after he was hit by a Green Line bus on Jatrabari’s Mayor Hanif Flyover on Apr 28, 2018.
Doctors had to amputate one of Russell's legs in order to save his life. The court ordered Green Line to pay for the expenses of the treatment of his other damaged leg.
