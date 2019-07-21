Home > Bangladesh

Hasina asks Bangladeshi diplomats in Europe to focus on economic diplomacy

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jul 2019 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 10:10 PM BdST

Sheikh Hasina has asked the Bangladeshi diplomats to focus on economic diplomacy to help the nation continue with its development.

The prime minister also asked them to play a role in increasing foreign investment in Bangladesh at a conference in London on Sunday.

The conference was attended by15 Bangladeshi ambassadors and high commissioners in Europe.

“Economic diplomacy should get more priority along with political diplomacy so that our ongoing development activities continue,” Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying in the conference.

She also discussed preparations for celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and, migration and Rohingya refugee issue with the diplomats.

Hasina asked them to take an effective and timely action plan in order to deepen ties with other countries considering the global context, which she said is changing fast, according to Ihsanul.

“We need to create more opportunities of investment in our country. Trade with the European countries and export of skilled manpower must be increased,” he quoted her as saying.

She advised the Bangladeshi diplomats in Europe to observe the markets and identify the hurdles to extending economic relations, Ihsanul said.

Foreign Miniser AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, PM’s Principal Secretary Nojibur Rahman and Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque also attended the conference.

