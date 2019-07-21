Court rejects bail plea of slain Barguna youth Refat’s wife Minny
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 03:48 PM BdST
Aysha Siddika Minny has been denied bail in the case over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.
Barguna Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Sirajul Islam Gazi rejected her bail plea after a hearing on Sunday.
Minny, a student of Barguna Government College, had been arrested over her alleged involvement in the plot to murder Refat before giving a confessional statement in the same court on Friday.
Her father Mozammel Hossain Kishore, however, alleged that she was ‘coerced’ into giving the statement following “torture in police custody”.
District Bar Association General Secretary Mahbubul Bari Aslam had filed the bail plea on behalf of Minny. Two lawyers from Ain o Salish Kendra and seven others from Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) have accompanied Aslam during the hearing.
"The suspects in the Refat Shorif murder case have said in their statements that, Minny was involved in the daylight murder of her husband. The court has denied her bail on the basis of these statements," Aslam told reporters after the hearing.
Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from college.
A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two sedition cases filed against Priya Saha over divisive White House remarks
- Two sedition cases filed against Priya Saha over divisive White House remarks
- Court rejects bail plea of slain Barguna youth Refat’s wife Minny
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- No legal action until Priya Saha explains White House remarks, says Quader
- Agitated students lock DU gates in protest against its affiliations with 7 colleges
- Jatiya Party denounces Priya Saha’s White House remarks
- Drugs the common thread in Barguna daylight murder
- British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Police warn against lynching of child abduction suspects
- Britain calls ship seizure 'hostile act' as Iran releases video of capture
- RAB official accused of abduction to avenge father’s death
- Rise in dengue cases in Dhaka is alarming: WHO