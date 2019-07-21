Agitated students lock DU gates in protest against its affiliations with 7 colleges

Classes and exams have been put on hold after the entrances to the faculties of arts, business and social science were locked up on Sunday morning.

Agitated students were seen staging a sit-in in front of a locked registrar building at 11am as administrative officers and staff waited in a nearby field.

The affiliation with the seven colleges is not only brought sufferings to students but teachers are having to suffer from it as well, Rakib Russel, a management student of university, told bdnews24.com.

Earlier, the agitated students were urged to halt their protests until Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Samad returned from his trip to China but the request went unheeded.