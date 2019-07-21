Agitated students lock DU gates in protest against its affiliations with 7 colleges
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 01:36 PM BdST
Student protesters have locked the main gates of Dhaka University’s academic and administrative buildings as they demand that the university cancels its affiliations with seven government colleges.
Classes and exams have been put on hold after the entrances to the faculties of arts, business and social science were locked up on Sunday morning.
Agitated students were seen staging a sit-in in front of a locked registrar building at 11am as administrative officers and staff waited in a nearby field.
Earlier, the agitated students were urged to halt their protests until Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Samad returned from his trip to China but the request went unheeded.
