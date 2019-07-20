Home > Bangladesh

Two killed as truck plunges into ditch in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jul 2019 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 11:21 AM BdST

Two people have died when a truck veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch in Faridpur.

Three others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the district town's Shibrampur area on Saturday morning, according to the fire service.

The victims of the crash could not be identified immediately.

The Faridpur-bound truck from Dhaka lost control and crashed into a ditch, killing the two construction workers instantly, said Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Faridpur's fire service.

