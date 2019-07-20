Two killed as truck plunges into ditch in Faridpur

Three others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the district town's Shibrampur area on Saturday morning, according to the fire service.

The victims of the crash could not be identified immediately.

The Faridpur-bound truck from Dhaka lost control and crashed into a ditch, killing the two construction workers instantly, said Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Faridpur's fire service.