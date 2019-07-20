Two killed as truck plunges into ditch in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2019 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 11:21 AM BdST
Two people have died when a truck veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch in Faridpur.
Three others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the district town's Shibrampur area on Saturday morning, according to the fire service.
The victims of the crash could not be identified immediately.
The Faridpur-bound truck from Dhaka lost control and crashed into a ditch, killing the two construction workers instantly, said Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Faridpur's fire service.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two killed as truck plunges into ditch in Faridpur
- Bangladesh highlights religious pluralism in Washington, proposes to host regional meet
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour
- Quader wants to know meaning of ‘good faith’ as described by ACC chief Iqbal
- RAB arrests 13 alleges human traffickers including 2 Rohingya women
- Minny has given confessional statement over murder of her husband Refat, police say
- Over 4 million at risk of food insecurity, disease due to floods in Bangladesh: IFRC
- Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts northeast India, tremor felt in Bangladesh
- DNCC scraps leave of officials in bid to combat dengue
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Minny ‘confesses’ to husband Refat murder conspiracy, her father alleges torture
- Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts northeast India, tremor felt in Bangladesh
- A Saudi prince's war is now his quagmire
- India says illegal immigrants from Bangladesh becoming citizens
- Tamim to lead Bangladesh in Sri Lanka; Farhad, Taskin included
- Hasina leaves for London
- Over 4 million at risk of food insecurity, disease due to floods in Bangladesh: IFRC
- Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour
- Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi remanded for five days