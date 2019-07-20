Home > Bangladesh

Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jul 2019 01:14 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 01:14 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying her touched down at London at 3:45pm on Friday local time, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The plane left Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9.30am.

In the UK, Hasina will take part in a conference of Bangladeshi envoys serving in Europe.

She will also undergo eye treatment in the British capital at the advice of doctors, Ihsanul said.

Hasina is slated to return home on Aug 5.

