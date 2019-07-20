Bailed drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2019 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 02:14 PM BdST
A transport worker, released from jail recently, has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Kushtia.
The dead, identified only as Rafiqul, 37, was shot in a gunfight during an anti-drug drive on Saturday, said Kushtia Model Police OC Nasir Uddin.
According to police enforcers, he was involved in drug trafficking underscored by the recovery of yaba tablets from the scene of the gunfight.
Rafiqul was bailed on Jun 9 after spending two months in jail over a drug-related case.
But his family claims the police had picked him up from his home prior to the shootout.
"Police were informed of a gun battle between two gangs of drug dealers at 12:00am and a patrol team were dispatched to the scene. The drug dealers opened fire on law enforcers. Police retaliated, forcing the criminals to flee the scene," said OC Nasir.
A wounded Rafiqul was later found lying on the ground and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
"Rafiqul was a listed drug peddler operating under the guise of a transport worker. There are several cases related to drugs and arms against him," said the OC.
But his wife Mita Khatun, 32, said, Rafiqul was sleeping at his father-in-law's house in Kumarkhali Upazila when he was nabbed by alleged officers of the Detective Branch of Police.
The family later inquired about his whereabouts with the police to no avail.
Police, however, denied picking Rafiqul up before his death.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Floods disrupt Sherpur-Jamalpur road links
- Bailed drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind false allegations: Home Minister
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Two killed as truck plunges into ditch in Faridpur
- Bangladesh highlights religious pluralism in Washington, proposes to host regional meet
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour
- Quader wants to know meaning of ‘good faith’ as described by ACC chief Iqbal
- RAB arrests 13 alleges human traffickers including 2 Rohingya women
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Minny ‘confesses’ to husband Refat murder conspiracy, her father alleges torture
- Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts northeast India, tremor felt in Bangladesh
- A Saudi prince's war is now his quagmire
- India says illegal immigrants from Bangladesh becoming citizens
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Tamim to lead Bangladesh in Sri Lanka; Farhad, Taskin included
- Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour
- Over 4 million at risk of food insecurity, disease due to floods in Bangladesh: IFRC