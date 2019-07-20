Bailed drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Kushtia

The dead, identified only as Rafiqul, 37, was shot in a gunfight during an anti-drug drive on Saturday, said Kushtia Model Police OC Nasir Uddin.

According to police enforcers, he was involved in drug trafficking underscored by the recovery of yaba tablets from the scene of the gunfight.

Rafiqul was bailed on Jun 9 after spending two months in jail over a drug-related case.

But his family claims the police had picked him up from his home prior to the shootout.

"Police were informed of a gun battle between two gangs of drug dealers at 12:00am and a patrol team were dispatched to the scene. The drug dealers opened fire on law enforcers. Police retaliated, forcing the criminals to flee the scene," said OC Nasir.

A wounded Rafiqul was later found lying on the ground and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"Rafiqul was a listed drug peddler operating under the guise of a transport worker. There are several cases related to drugs and arms against him," said the OC.

But his wife Mita Khatun, 32, said, Rafiqul was sleeping at his father-in-law's house in Kumarkhali Upazila when he was nabbed by alleged officers of the Detective Branch of Police.

The family later inquired about his whereabouts with the police to no avail.

Police, however, denied picking Rafiqul up before his death.