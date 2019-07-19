Home > Bangladesh

Two children drown in Mymensingh pond

  Myemensingh Correspondent,  বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম

Published: 19 Jul 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 02:55 PM BdST

Two children have drowned in a pond in Mymensingh's Muktagacha Upazila.

The incident occurred East Chandimondop village under the upazila's Dulla Union on Friday morning, said Mokbul Hossain, union council member.

The victims were identified as Jannat Akhtar and Ujjol Hossain, both aged four years.

"The two children were playing outside. But after a while, concerned family members went out to look for them as they hadn't returned home. Their bodies were later found floating in the pond," said Mokbul.

The bodies were later recovered with the help of locals, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo
ICC suspends Zimbabwe
NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach

More stories

DNCC scraps leave of officials to combat dengue

Two children drown in Myemensingh

Barguna murder: Key suspect remanded

Lightning kills two in Sunamganj

PM off to London

HC orders move for speedy rape trial

ACC finds graft in WASA

UN chief invited to Bangabandhu’s centenary events

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.