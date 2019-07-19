Two children drown in Mymensingh pond

The incident occurred East Chandimondop village under the upazila's Dulla Union on Friday morning, said Mokbul Hossain, union council member.

The victims were identified as Jannat Akhtar and Ujjol Hossain, both aged four years.

"The two children were playing outside. But after a while, concerned family members went out to look for them as they hadn't returned home. Their bodies were later found floating in the pond," said Mokbul.

The bodies were later recovered with the help of locals, he added.