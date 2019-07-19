Minny has given confessional statement over murder of her husband Refat, police say
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2019 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 07:44 PM BdST
Barguna College girl Aysha Siddika Minny has given a confessional statement to court over the murder of her husband Refat Shorif, according to police.
She communicated with the murderers and held meetings with the masterminds behind the fatal attack on Refat, police said when she was being quizzed in custody on Thursday.
On Friday afternoon, three days into her five-day remand, police took her to the court where she gave the statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC, Barguna Sadar Police Station Inspector Humayun Kabir, who is investigating the case, said.
Such statements recorded by the court in the course of investigation can be used as evidence during trial.
Inspector Humayun could not give details of Minny’s statement to the court.
Barguna Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain on Thursday said police got evidence of her involvement in the murder conspiracy.
Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from Barguna Government College.
A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.
Police killed the key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight on July 2.
Meanwhile, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif pointed the finger at his daughter-in-law, claiming she had hidden her “marriage” with Nayon from them.
Minny denied having links to the murder, but said Nayon had forced her to sign some marriage papers once.
She also said Nayon’s gang was “very powerful” and trying to save themselves.
Police arrested her last Tuesday following daylong interrogation after the allegations against her surfaced.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Over 4 million at risk of food insecurity, disease due to floods in Bangladesh: IFRC
- Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts northeast India, tremor felt in Bangladesh
- DNCC scraps leave of officials in bid to combat dengue
- Two children drown in Mymensingh pond
- Father, son killed by lightning in Sunamganj
- Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi remanded for five days
- Hasina leaves for London
- High Court orders measures for speedy trial of rape cases
- ACC finds corruption in WASA projects drained billions of takas
- Bangladesh invites UN chief to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations in New York
Most Read
- US says Navy ship 'destroyed' Iranian drone in Gulf
- Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in holy land
- Bangladeshis reportedly among 15 killed in Turkey migrant bus crash
- Minny was also involved in murder conspiracy of her husband Refat: Police
- Sohel Taj to combat social ills in new reality TV show
- Fear of mosquito stings keeping Minister Kamal away from Planning Commission
- Hasina leaves for London
- Mob lynches Netrokona man carrying ‘severed head’ of child
- UK airline fines unruly passenger $106,000 for ‘dangerous behaviour’
- Bangladesh receives first cargo ship from Bhutan using India as transit