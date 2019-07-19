Home > Bangladesh

Minny has given confessional statement over murder of her husband Refat, police say

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 07:44 PM BdST

Barguna College girl Aysha Siddika Minny has given a confessional statement to court over the murder of her husband Refat Shorif, according to police.

She communicated with the murderers and held meetings with the masterminds behind the fatal attack on Refat, police said when she was being quizzed in custody on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, three days into her five-day remand, police took her to the court where she gave the statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC, Barguna Sadar Police Station Inspector Humayun Kabir, who is investigating the case, said.

Such statements recorded by the court in the course of investigation can be used as evidence during trial.

Inspector Humayun could not give details of Minny’s statement to the court.

Barguna Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain on Thursday said police got evidence of her involvement in the murder conspiracy.

Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from Barguna Government College.

A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.

Police killed the key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight on July 2.

Meanwhile, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif pointed the finger at his daughter-in-law, claiming she had hidden her “marriage” with Nayon from them.

Minny denied having links to the murder, but said Nayon had forced her to sign some marriage papers once.

She also said Nayon’s gang was “very powerful” and trying to save themselves.

Police arrested her last Tuesday following daylong interrogation after the allegations against her surfaced.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo
ICC suspends Zimbabwe
NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach

More stories

DNCC scraps leave of officials to combat dengue

Two children drown in Myemensingh

Barguna murder: Key suspect remanded

Lightning kills two in Sunamganj

PM off to London

HC orders move for speedy rape trial

ACC finds graft in WASA

UN chief invited to Bangabandhu’s centenary events

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.