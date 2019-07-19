Hasina leaves for London
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2019 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 11:16 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set off for London on an official visit to the United Kingdom.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off with the prime minister and her entourage from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9.30am on Friday.
She is scheduled to land in London at 4pm local time, said Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim.
Hasina will take part in a conference of Bangladeshi envoys serving in Europe.
She will also undergo eye treatment in the British capital on the advice of doctors, added Ihsanul.
Hasina is slated to return home on Aug 5.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court orders measures for speedy trial of rape cases
- ACC finds corruption in WASA projects drained billions of takas
- Bangladesh invites UN chief to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations in New York
- Bangladesh, Palau sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties
- Bangladeshis reportedly among 15 killed in Turkey migrant bus crash
- Fear of mosquito stings keeping Minister Kamal away from Planning Commission
- ICC prosecutors expect investigation into Rohingya persecution after October
- Momen urges US lawmakers to persuade Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees
- Minny was also involved in murder conspiracy of her husband Refat: Police
- Floods devastate over 900 villages in Sirajganj as Jamuna River rises
Most Read
- US says Navy ship 'destroyed' Iranian drone in Gulf
- HC to keep hands off Barguna murder probe
- Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in holy land
- Minny was also involved in murder conspiracy of her husband Refat: Police
- Mob lynches Netrokona man carrying ‘severed head’ of child
- It’s official: Jatiya Party appoints GM Quader as chairman
- DU students block Shahbag intersection for 2nd day
- Bangladeshis reportedly among 15 killed in Turkey migrant bus crash
- Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi
- 'Appalling' arson attack on Japanese animation studio kills at least 33