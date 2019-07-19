Hasina leaves for London

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off with the prime minister and her entourage from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9.30am on Friday.

She is scheduled to land in London at 4pm local time, said Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim.

Hasina will take part in a conference of Bangladeshi envoys serving in Europe.

She will also undergo eye treatment in the British capital on the advice of doctors, added Ihsanul.

Hasina is slated to return home on Aug 5.