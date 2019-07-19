Home > Bangladesh

Hasina leaves for London

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 11:16 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set off for London on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off with the prime minister and her entourage from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9.30am on Friday.

She is scheduled to land in London at 4pm local time, said Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim.

Hasina will take part in a conference of Bangladeshi envoys serving in Europe.

She will also undergo eye treatment in the British capital on the advice of doctors, added Ihsanul.

Hasina is slated to return home on Aug 5.

