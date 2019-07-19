Home > Bangladesh

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts northeast India, tremor felt in Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 05:06 PM BdST

Effects of a mild earthquake that shook India's Arunachal Pradesh have been felt in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

The quake occurred at 3.22pm BdST and was recorded at a magnitude of 5.5 by the US Geological Survey or USGS. 

The quake originated 499 km from Dhaka and 329 km north west of Sylhet in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila and its epicentre was 16.8 kilometres deep, said an official of the Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Meteorological Department.  

According to international media reports, the quake rattled India's Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya states and Bhutan.

But there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

File Photo
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
