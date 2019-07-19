Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts northeast India, tremor felt in Bangladesh

The quake occurred at 3.22pm BdST and was recorded at a magnitude of 5.5 by the US Geological Survey or USGS.

The quake originated 499 km from Dhaka and 329 km north west of Sylhet in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila and its epicentre was 16.8 kilometres deep, said an official of the Seismic Monitoring Centre of the Meteorological Department.

According to international media reports, the quake rattled India's Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya states and Bhutan.

But there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.