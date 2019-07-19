Home > Bangladesh

Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi remanded for five days

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 11:49 AM BdST

Police have been given five days to grill Rishan Forazi, the third key suspect in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna town.

Judge Md Sirajul Islam Gazi of the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate in Barguna passed the order on Friday.

Police produced Rishan before the court and sought a seven-day remand to question him, said Barguna Police Inspector Humayun Kabir, the investigating officer of the case.

Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain announced the arrest of Rishan in a media briefing on Thursday.

Rishan is the brother of Rifat Forazi, the second key suspect in the case and nephew of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain. The two brothers were the main associate of Sabbir Ahmed, who dubbed himself as Nayon Bond in his crime world.

Rifat Forazi was arrested two weeks ago and Nayon was killed in a so-called gunfight with police.

On Wednesday, police were given five days to grill Ayesha Siddika Minny, the key witness of the case, over her involvement in the murder of her husband Refat Shorif.

On Jun 26, 23-year old Refat was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding long, sharp weapons in the town's College Road area as his wife desperately tried to save him.

He later died of excessive bleeding caused from the wounds he sustained during the attack, according to a post-mortem examination conducted at the Barishal Medical College Hospital.

The video of the attack later went viral on the internet and it sparked an outrage across the country.

Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people. Police so far arrested 14 people in connection with the case. Seven of whom were named in the case.

