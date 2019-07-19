Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh, Palau sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2019 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 12:41 AM BdST

Bangladesh and Palau, an island country located at the western Pacific Ocean, have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative at the UN headquarters in New York Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and his Palau counterpart Ambassador Olai Uludong signed the agreement, the mission said in a statement on Thursday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Palau President Thomas Esang Remengesau Junior witnessed the signing.

Both countries expressed interest to work in the field of trade and tourism, climate change, disaster management, international peace and security.

Palau became independent in 1994. It promotes tourism which along with foreign aid is the mainstay of its economy.

According to the BBC, it relies on financial aid from the US, provided under a Compact of Free Association which gives the US responsibility for Palau's defence and the right to maintain military bases there.

Direct aid was set to wind up in 2009, but the US agreed to an additional package of $250 million in January 2010.

Tourism is low key, although growing in economic importance.

Many visitors come from Taiwan, with which Palau has diplomatic ties. Taiwanese aid boosts the economy. The government is Palau's largest employer.

Monoliths and other relics are reminders of an ancient culture that thrived on the islands, and despite Western trappings many Palauans identify strongly with their traditions and rites, according to BBC.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI

More stories

UN chief invited to Bangabandhu’s centenary events

Bangladesh, Palau to establish ties

Turkish soldiers and medics carry wounded illegal migrants after a minibus crash in Van, Turkey, July 18, 2019. Orhan Asan/Demiroren News Agency (DHA) via REUTERS

‘Bangladeshis among’ 15 killed in Turkey crash

Minny was in plot to kill Refat: Police

File Photo

Mosquitos keep Kamal off Planning Commission

ICC expects to probe Rohingya atrocities soon

Foreign Minister A K Momen with US Senator James E Risch (R-Idaho) and Senator Bob Menendez (D- New Jersey)

Momen urges US to persuade Myanmar

A court in Barguna granted police five days to question Aysha Siddika Minny when they produced her on Wednesday over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif.

HC ‘won’t interfere’ in Refat probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.