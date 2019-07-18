Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST
Police have arrested Rishan Forazi, the third key suspect in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna town.
A police team arrested Rifat Forazi around 10am on Thursday, according to Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain.
More to follow
