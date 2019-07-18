Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest Barguna murder suspect Rishan Forazi

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST

Police have arrested Rishan Forazi, the third key suspect in the daylight murder of Refat Shorif in Barguna town.

A police team arrested Rifat Forazi around 10am on Thursday, according to Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain.

Rishan is the brother of Rifat Forazi, the second key suspect in the case and nephew of Barguna District Council Chairman Delwar Hossain. The two brothers were the main associate of Sabbir Ahmed, who dubbed himself as Nayon Bond in his crime world.

More to follow

