Momen urges US lawmakers to persuade Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2019 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 07:27 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has asked a number of US lawmakers to persuade Myanmar "in all possible ways" to create a safe and secure environment in Rakhine State and take back all Rohingyas temporarily staying in Bangladesh.
The US lawmakers commended Bangladesh’s generosity in hosting the huge number of Rohingyas and said they would continue their efforts to that end, the Bangladesh embassy said.
Momen acknowledged the strong US humanitarian and political support to Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis created by Myanmar when it forcibly displaced more than 1.1 million Myanmar nationals to Bangladesh.
The foreign minister is currently visiting Washington DC on an invitation from the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom being held in the US Department of State from July 16 to 18.
Momen arrived in the US capital on Wednesday morning and spent the day meeting a number of influential US lawmakers.
He met Senator James E Risch (Republican - Idaho), Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat - New Jersey), Ranking Member of the same committee.
He also met Congressman Eliot Engel (Democrat- New York), Chairman, House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Brad Sherman (Democrat - California), Chairman, Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation, of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Congresswoman Grace Meng (Democrat - New York).
In those meetings, apart from Rohingya issue, Momen briefed the US lawmakers on the socio-economic development that has taken place in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Momen and the lawmakers underscored the importance of further expanding the trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the United States, and deepening the excellent partnership in the coming days.
Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States Mohammad Ziauddin, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC were present in the meetings.
In the evening, the foreign minister attended a reception in the US Department of State hosted by Secretary Pompeo in honour of the participants of the Second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom.
