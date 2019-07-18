Minny was also involved in murder conspiracy of her husband Refat: Police

Minny maintained communications with the murderers and held meetings with the masterminds behind the fatal hacking attack on Refat, according to Barguna Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain.

“Police have got evidence of her involvement in the murder conspiracy,” the police officer told a media conference in the town on Thursday, noting that she was being grilled in custody.

Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from Barguna Government College.

A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.

Police killed the key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight on July 2.

Meanwhile, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif pointed the finger at his daughter-in-law, claiming she had hidden her “marriage” with Nayon from them.

Minny denied having links to the murder, but said Nayon had forced her to sign some marriage papers once.

She also said Nayon’s gang was “very powerful” and trying to save themselves.

Police arrested her on Tuesday following daylong interrogation after the allegations against her surfaced.