HC to keep hands off Barguna murder probe

“Police are conducting a probe. We cannot interfere in it,” the court said on Thursday.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader made the assertion after being notified of the media coverage of the arrest, remand and interrogation of Refat’s wife Ayesha Siddika Minny.

Due to her close proximity to the incident, Minny is considered to be the key and most reliable witness in the case, said Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Faruk Hossain while presenting the newspaper reports before the bench.

Nevertheless, she was produced before the court after a 12-hour interrogation.

“The court has remanded her for five days. The High Court should look into the matter. No lawyer has come forward to represent her.”

But the court reiterated its stance on the matter, to which the lawyer said, “There will be an investigation. But she (Minny) is a witness. Yet she has been placed on remand.”

The court replied, “She is currently under arrest. Police say there are clear allegations against her.”

“If you want to do anything now then do it in accordance with the criminal law using the proper channel. We cannot interfere with the investigation.”

A video of Minny trying to save Refat from the assailants who hacked Refat after beating him up on June 26 on College Road in the town went viral on social media, drawing huge public outcry across the country.

The following day, Refat’s father Dulal Shorif accused 12 people in a case over the murder.

The case took a new turn after Dulal pointed the finger at his daughter-in-law three days ago.

Minny was interrogated at the SP’s office throughout the day before being arrested as ‘initial evidence’ pointed to her involvement in the much-publicised murder of Refat, according to Barguna Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain.

Refat’s father Dulal alleged that she had been married to Sabbir Ahmed Nayon alias Nayon Bond, the key suspect who was killed in a so-called gunfight with police, as well but had been hiding it.

Minny protested Dulal’s statement and denied having married Nayon, and said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.

She also said the “Bond 007” group led by Nayon is “very powerful” and “trying to change the course of investigation to save themselves”.

A day after Dulal’s press conference where he accused Minny, a group of people demonstrated outside the Barguna Press Club demanding her arrest.

Local MP Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu’s son Sunam Debnath, who is also Baguna District Awami League’s science and technology affairs secretary, was present among the demonstrators.

Sunam is said to have been backing Nayon – an accusation the MP’s son denies.

Two other key suspects – brothers Rifat Forazi and Rishan Forazi – are relatives of local Awami League leader and Barguna district council chairman Delwar Hossain. He has also denied supporting the duo.