Floods devastate over 900 villages in Sirajganj as Jamuna River rises
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jul 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 05:58 PM BdST
More than 900 villages in the low-lying areas of Sirajganj have been devastated by floods as the Jamuna River continues to swell due to torrential rains and the onrush of water from the upstream.
Flooding has already affected thousands of people from 21,552 families in those villages, the district’s relief and rehabilitation official said.
The waters have inundated and damaged homes, roads, educational institutions, and crop fields in these villages.
Flash floods have affected the low-lying villages of Sirajganj due to the rise of the water level, said district relief and rehabilitation officer Abdul Rahim.
The district administration has granted 494 tonnes of rice and Tk 800,000 to distribute among the stricken families, he said.
Many people along with their livestock and furniture took shelter in make-shift houses constructed on the dam. They were displaced when the Kazipur-Dhunat road in Sirajganj was submerged.
'The ring dam is not the Water Development Board's project. It was built by Kazipur Upazila Parishad. It is not possible right to repair the dam now." he added.
“The repair works will start after the water recedes,” Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jahid Hasan Siddique said.
