Two killed in BGB anti-narcotics drive in Teknaf

The incident occurred in the Domdomia area adjoining the Naf River under Teknaf’s Nhilla Union in the early hours of Wednesday, said BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Faisal Hassan Khan.

The dead were identified as Jabed Mia, 34, and Md Asmaul Saudagar, 35, on the basis of the national ID cards they were carrying, according to the BGB.

BGB patrolling officers signalled a group of men to stop as they advanced from the direction of the Naf River, said Commander Faisal. At that time, the men opened fire on the border security troopers, forcing them to retalitate.

“Later, two bullet-ridden bodies were found on the spot. They were subsequently rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where doctors on duty declared them dead."

BGB recovered 10,000 methamphetamine-based yaba tablets, a gun and three bullets from the spot, he said.