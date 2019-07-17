Home > Bangladesh

Traffic chaos hits Dhaka as DU students block Shahbag

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jul 2019 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 03:34 PM BdST

The students of Dhaka University have blocked the capital's Shahbag intersection on Wednesday demanding the authorities reverse the decision of affiliating seven colleges with the institution.

The protest began around 12pm, halting traffic on several adjoining roads from Shahbag. The students also staged a protest blocking all vehicles around the Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Commuters in Dhaka, along with patients and their relatives heading to BSMMU, BIRDEM and DMCH, suffered as the demonstration disrupted traffic since morning.

"The administrative and academic activities of students have been hanging down as seven colleges are affiliated with Dhaka University. The institution has also been caught by session jam due to the irregular classes and delays in publishing test results, Mostakim Ahmed Ashique, student of DU’s political science department, told bdnews24.com.

"Even the DU students may have suffered from a severe identity crisis."

The students brought out a procession around 11am and marched towards the Shahbag intersection, chanting slogans.

The agitated students also demanded providing separate certificates to them, mentioning the names of colleges with separate colour and design before removing the institutions from the affiliation list.

Earlier in the day, disgruntled students of seven colleges had blocked the capital's Nilkhet intersection to press a three-point list of demands on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

DU students block Shahbag intersection

Two die in BGB ‘shootout’ in Teknaf

HSC pass rate jumps to 73.93%

Floods to ease after two days

Aysha Siddika Minny

Refat’s wife Minny arrested

Case filed against DIG Mizanur, Basir

Mirpur to go without gas Wednesday

5 to die for rape, murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.