Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%

A total of 47,286 students achieved a GPA of 5.0, compared to 29,262 in 2018.



The education ministry published the results of the exams on Wednesday.



Compared with last year, the overall success rate has increased by 7.29 percentage points while the number of GPA-5 recipients rose by 18,024.



Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the summary of the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Wednesday.



The minister will brief the media on different aspects of this year’s results at her Secretariat office at 12:30pm on Wednesday.



Besides their institutions, the results will be available for the students from 1pm on the website of the education boards (http://www.educationboard.gov.bd).



The results will also be available on mobile phone via SMS.



To know the results, a student will have to type “HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2019” and send SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS.



Madrasa students will have to type “Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2019” and send SMS to 16222. They will get the result in a reply SMS.



For vocational board students, the SMS should read “HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2019” and be set to 16222.



Over 1.35 million students sat the HSC and equivalent tests held between Apr 1 and May 12 at 2,579 centres across Bangladesh.