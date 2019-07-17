Nusrat murder: Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to stand trial under Digital Security Act

Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Jaglul Hossain framed the charges against Moazzem and scheduled the recording of witness testimonies in the case for July 31.

Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.

The video was later released on social media amid widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat by the followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.

A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.

The Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted the report on an investigation that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.