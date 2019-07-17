Nusrat murder: Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to stand trial under Digital Security Act
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jul 2019 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 04:22 PM BdST
A court has ordered the initiation of a trial of former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain under the Digital Security Act for releasing on social media a video of a statement by slain madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.
Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Jaglul Hossain framed the charges against Moazzem and scheduled the recording of witness testimonies in the case for July 31.
Moazzem was in charge of the Sonagazi Police Station when Nusrat pressed charges of sexual harassment against her madrasa principal Siraj-ud-Daula in March, recording her statement on his mobile phone.
The video was later released on social media amid widespread protest over a deadly arson attack on Nusrat by the followers of Siraj, who had already landed in jail on the sexual abuse charges, in April.
A case was subsequently started against Moazzem in Dhaka under the Digital Security Act.
The Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka issued the arrest warrant for Moazzem on May 27 after the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI submitted the report on an investigation that found evidence of the allegations brought against Moazzem.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Traffic chaos hits Dhaka as DU students block Shahbag
- Two killed in BGB anti-narcotics drive in Teknaf
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%
- Flood situation likely to improve after two more days of worsening
- Police arrest slain Barguna youth Refat's wife Minny
- Titas to halt gas supplies to large parts of Mirpur Wednesday
- Bribery case filed against DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir
- Five get death for rape, murders of ex-bank official and her father in Khulna
- Refat murder: Police interrogate wife Minny
- HC bars sale, administration of antibiotics to cattle without prescription
Most Read
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Slain Barguna youth Refat's wife Minny arrested, initial probe leads police to her
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad laid to rest in Rangpur
- Hasina rejects proposal to buy more ‘unfit’ DEMU trains from China
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- Bangladesh to stop cattle being brought from India before Eid-ul-Azha
- How North Korea’s leader Kim gets his luxury cars
- Five get death for rape, murders of ex-bank official and her father in Khulna
- Don’t neglect fever as ‘atypical’ dengue baffles doctors