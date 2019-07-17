Fire breaks out at Tropicana Tower in Dhaka’s Paltan
Published: 17 Jul 2019 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 08:43 PM BdST
A high-rise building in Dhaka’s Paltan has caught fire.
The fire fighters extinguished it on the 12th floor of the 18-storey Tropicana Tower on Wednesday evening before it could cause any damage or casualties, police said.
The fire originated from an electric short-circuit, Shahbagh Police Station OC Abul Hasan told bdnews24.com.
