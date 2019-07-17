At least two trapped as building collapses in Old Dhaka
A two-storey building has collapsed at Patuatuli in Old Dhaka.
At least two people are believed to be trapped in the rubble, according to locals. But police could not immediately confirm the matter.
The decades-old building beside Sumana Hospital near Sadarghat crumbled around 1:30pm on Wednesday.
“The two-storey structure collapsed in its entirety," said Mohammad Ali, senior station manager of the fire service, told bdnews24.com.
Locals said that the hundred-year-old building was mainly abandoned, but some fruit vendors used to live there.
“We’ve heard that some people were trapped inside the building. But we can’t confirm it," Kotwali Police OC Shahidur Rahman told bdnews24.com
Fire service official Mohammad Ali said, "We're conducting our rescue efforts on the basis of news that two people are trapped inside. Let's see what happens."
