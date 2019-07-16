Home > Bangladesh

Titas to halt gas supplies to large parts of Mirpur Wednesday

  Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jul 2019 07:15 PM BdST

Large parts of Mirpur will have to make do without gas on Wednesday as Titas will halt supplies due to transfer of pipelines.

In a notice on Tuesday, the state gas supplier and distributor said it will halt supplies to all household, commercial, industrial and refueling stations in Kalshi Road areas and Mirpur sections 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 from 9am to 8pm on Wednesday.

The adjacent areas will experience low pressure.

The authorities will complete tie-in work for transfer of pipelines for widening and development of the street from ECB Square to Mirpur and for the project to construct a flyover at Kalshi bend on Wednesday, according to the notice.

It has apologised for the convenience.

