Titas to halt gas supplies to large parts of Mirpur Wednesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2019 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 07:15 PM BdST
Large parts of Mirpur will have to make do without gas on Wednesday as Titas will halt supplies due to transfer of pipelines.
In a notice on Tuesday, the state gas supplier and distributor said it will halt supplies to all household, commercial, industrial and refueling stations in Kalshi Road areas and Mirpur sections 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15 from 9am to 8pm on Wednesday.
The adjacent areas will experience low pressure.
The authorities will complete tie-in work for transfer of pipelines for widening and development of the street from ECB Square to Mirpur and for the project to construct a flyover at Kalshi bend on Wednesday, according to the notice.
It has apologised for the convenience.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bribery case filed against DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir
- Five get death for rape, murders of ex-bank official and her father in Khulna
- Refat murder: Police interrogate wife Minny
- HC bars sale, administration of antibiotics to cattle without prescription
- Injured traffic sergeant dies after being run over by van in Barishal
- Drug suspect ‘drowns’ in Padma River during alleged police shootout in Rajshahi
- Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Narayanganj
- Floods spread, affect over 1.1 million in 15 Bangladesh districts
- Police arrest three in Dhaka with counterfeit Indian rupees made before Eid
- At least eight killed as train rams microbus in Sirajganj
Most Read
- Newlywed couple among at least 10 killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj
- Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel
- Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England
- Ershad will be laid to rest in Dhaka, not Rangpur: GM Quader
- Floods spread, hit over 1.1 million in 15 Bangladesh districts
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad laid to rest in Rangpur
- Grameenphone share price drops to drag Bangladesh stock market down
- Malaysia to revoke moratorium on Bangladeshi workers 'within a month or two'
- Police arrest three in Dhaka with counterfeit Indian rupees made before Eid
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building