Refat murder: Police interrogate wife Minny

“Minny was brought to the police superintendent's office at 9.45 am on Tuesday as the No. 1 witness in the case. Police are interrogating her. Her parents are accompanying her,” said Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain.

A group of assailants stabbed 23-year-old Refat to death in front of his wife on Jun 25 at College Road in Barguna.

A video of the attack later went viral on the internet and it sparked an outrage across the country. Two men were seen stabbing Refat with sharp weapons as his wife Minny desperately tried to save him.

Minny, a first-year student of Barguna Government Degree College, could not identify all the attackers, except for Sabbir Ahmed Nayon, alias Nayon Bond, Rifat Forazi and his brother Rishan Forazi.

Dulal Shorif, Refat’s father, filed a case accusing 12 persons, including those three, and later he demanded the police arrest and interrogate Minny.

She was married to Nayon, claimed Dulal, as he accused her of being involved in Refat’s murder. Minny did not accompany the injured Refat on his way to the hospital, Dulal said.

Minny protested Dulal’s statement and denied being married to Nayon, but said she was forced to sign a marriage document.

Police arrested 13 suspects, including the six named in the case dossier. Nayon was later killed in an alleged shootout with police.