Police arrest three in Dhaka with counterfeit Indian rupees made before Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2019 01:24 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 01:24 AM BdST
Police have arrested three people on charges of running a plant of counterfeit Indian rupee inside a flat in Dhaka’s Rampura.
Members of the police’s Detective Branch arrested Rafiqul Islam Khosru, Jonny D’Costa and Abdur Rahim in a raid on Monday morning on a flat rented by Jonny.
Jonny’s family lived in the flat but were not there during the raid, DB Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman said.
Khosru and Jonny, the alleged masterminds of a ring, were making the counterfeit notes to bring cattle and dresses from India ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Moshiur said.
Police detectives found counterfeit notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000, which would be worth Rs 1.9 million if these were real. A laptop, a printer, a laminating machine, huge amount of papers, colour, screen board with a security seal, gum, and foil papers were also recovered, the police officer said.
Making counterfeit bills is not a new charge Khosru and Rahim are facing. Khosru had been arrested with fake Bangladeshi taka earlier while the both have a number of cases against them.
They experimentally started printing fake rupee notes recently and finally succeeded as Jonny produced perfect graphics for the notes, the DB official said.
“Rahim collected and cut papers while Khosru delivered the fake rupees to border areas of Jashore and Chanpinawabganj,” Moshiur said.
They admitted to releasing 1.2 million to 1.3 million counterfeit rupees in past three to four months, but police suspect the number would be at least three times higher, considering the cache found in the flat.
“We are investigating if anyone else is involved in the ring,” Moshiur said.
