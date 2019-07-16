Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest slain Barguna youth Refat's wife Minny

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jul 2019 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 09:54 PM BdST

Police have arrested Aysha Siddika Minny over the daylight murder of her husband Refat Shorif in Barguna.
She was brought to Superintendent of Police Md Maruf Hossain’s office on Tuesday morning and shown arrested in a case over the murder later after interrogation, the SP told bdnews24.com.

She is the No. 1 witness in the case. Her parents accompanied her to the SP’s office.

A group of assailants stabbed 23-year-old Refat to death in front of his wife on June 25 on College Road in Barguna.

A video of the attack later went viral on the internet and it sparked an outrage throughout Bangladesh. Two men were seen stabbing Refat with sharp weapons as his wife Minny desperately tried to save him.

Refat Shorif

Refat Shorif

Video screengrab

Video screengrab

Minny, a first-year student of Barguna Government Degree College, could not identify all the attackers, except for Sabbir Ahmed Nayon, alias Nayon Bond, Rifat Forazi and his brother Rishan Forazi.

Dulal Shorif, Refat’s father, filed a case accusing 12 persons, including those three, and later he demanded the police arrest and interrogate Minny.

She was married to Nayon, claimed Dulal, as he accused her of being involved in Refat’s murder. Minny did not accompany the injured Refat on his way to the hospital, Dulal said.

Minny protested Dulal’s statement and denied having married Nayon, but said she was forced to sign a marriage document.

Police arrested 13 suspects, including the six named in the case dossier. Nayon was later killed in an alleged shootout with police.

