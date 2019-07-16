Home > Bangladesh

Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Narayanganj

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jul 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 10:57 AM BdST

A suspected drug peddler has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Narayanganj.

The incident occurred in the town's Chadmari area on Monday night, said Kamrul Hassan, sub-inspector of the district's Detective Branch of Police, or DB.

The dead was identified only as 'Biplob', 31, who is listed as a 'top drug dealer', named in 14 narcotics-related cases, according to police. 

SI Kamrul said, a DB unit launched a raid on information that a gang of drug peddlers had gathered in the Chadmari area.

"Sensing the presence of the police, the outlaws opened fire on the law enforcers. Police retaliated, forcing the drug peddlers to flee the scene. Biplob's body was subsequently found lying on the ground."

Police recovered a gun from the scene, said the SI, adding two policemen were also injured in the incident.

