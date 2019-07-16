Drug suspect killed in alleged shootout with police in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 10:57 AM BdST
A suspected drug peddler has been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Narayanganj.
The incident occurred in the town's Chadmari area on Monday night, said Kamrul Hassan, sub-inspector of the district's Detective Branch of Police, or DB.
The dead was identified only as 'Biplob', 31, who is listed as a 'top drug dealer', named in 14 narcotics-related cases, according to police.
SI Kamrul said, a DB unit launched a raid on information that a gang of drug peddlers had gathered in the Chadmari area.
"Sensing the presence of the police, the outlaws opened fire on the law enforcers. Police retaliated, forcing the drug peddlers to flee the scene. Biplob's body was subsequently found lying on the ground."
Police recovered a gun from the scene, said the SI, adding two policemen were also injured in the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Floods spread, affect over 1.1 million in 15 Bangladesh districts
- Police arrest three in Dhaka with counterfeit Indian rupees made before Eid
- At least eight killed as train rams microbus in Sirajganj
- Nusrat murder: HC orders probe into Feni additional district magistrate’s inaction
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building
- DCs propose local revenue collection committee
- Suspect knifes another suspect to death in Cumilla
- HC orders tests on pasteurised milk for harmful substances
- Hall-Mark Chairman Jasmine refused bail, sent to jail in embezzlement case
- Rangpur people want Jatiya Party chief Ershad buried in his hometown
Most Read
- Newlywed couple among at least 10 killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj
- No gas, electricity to factories outside planned industrial zones: Nasrul Hamid
- Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel
- Suspect knifes another suspect to death in Cumilla
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England
- Trump tells freshman Congresswomen to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building
- Grameenphone share price drops to drag Bangladesh stock market down