Drug suspect ‘drowns’ in Padma River during alleged police shootout in Rajshahi

The incident took place on the banks of the river in Kashiadanga around 3am on Tuesday, said

Kashiadanga Police Station OC Mansur Ali Arif.

The dead Md Amin, 35, was implicated in six cases, including drug peddling, said the police.

A police unit went on an anti-narcotics raid in the area during the night, said OC Mansur.

“At that time, the drug traffickers opened fire on police forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Later, Amin’s body was found beside the river bank.”

He was subsequently rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead, said Mansur.

“No bullet-marks were found on Amin’s body. That is why it is being speculated that he drowned in the Padma River in an escape attempt.”

Three policemen were also injured during the operation and they are receiving primary medical care at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, he said.

Police have recovered 79 bottles of Phensidyl cough syrup, a gun and two rounds of bullets from the spot, he added.