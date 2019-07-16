Bribery case filed against DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jul 2019 04:57 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 04:57 PM BdST
A case has been filed against suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Enamul Basir on bribery charges.
ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafilya initiated the case at a Dhaka office of the graft-busters on Tuesday, said the commission’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
Disgraced police officer Mizanur in a television interview, claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.
Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.
Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.
Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.
Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by their respective institutions and a three-strong panel led by Fanafilya was formed to probe the bribery allegations
